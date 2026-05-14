Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt revealed on Thursday morning’s Fox & Friends that President Donald Trump had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping about the war in Iran and was told, “Whatever you need.”

Earhardt made the revelation shortly after Trump gave a toast to his Chinese counterpart during a dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

“This was very positive today,” Earhardt said as the Fox feed returned to its New York studios. “And we have to be cautiously optimistic. We know what China is capable of. Do you trust another country, especially China? Maybe not. But this was very positive because President Xi said we must not mess this up. We’re gonna be partners, not rivals. Strategic stability to bring peace and prosperity to the rest of the world.”

Teasing an upcoming interview with Trump on Hannity Thursday night, Earhardt added, “Sean Hannity interviewed President Trump after their bilateral, and that’s gonna air tonight. Sean told me before the show that the president said he talked to Xi about Iran, and Xi said, ‘Whatever you need.'”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade then added, “Wow, so all he has to do is pick up the phone and that strait opens,” referring to the Strait of Hormuz, where new attacks on ships have been reported as the strategic oil pipeline remains blocked by Iran.

Asghar Jahangir, Iran’s Judiciary spokesman, also told Reuters that Iranian forces were seizing American tankers “seen violating Iranian regulations.”

Hannity’s interview with Trump will air at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

The president embarked on this high-stakes trip to Beijing, China on Tuesday with a contentious press gaggle on the South Lawn of the White House that saw him attacking multiple reporters who pressed him on inflation and his renovations. Trump will return to the White House on Friday evening.

Watch above via Fox News.

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