Trump Says In First Video Since Iran Strikes There Will ‘Likely Be More’ American Deaths As He Vows To ‘Avenge’ Dead Troops

President Donald Trump released a six-minute video message on Truth Social Sunday in his first address to the nation since he first announced the U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran early Saturday morning.

MS NOW aired the video, in which the president confirmed the deaths of three U.S. service members, with five others injured.

“Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved,” Trump said, adding, “We have very strong objectives. They could have done something two weeks ago, but they just couldn’t get there.”

Trump continued:

Earlier today, CENTCOM shared the news that three U.S. Military service members have been killed in action. As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives. We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is, likely be more. But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case. But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against basically civilization. They have waged war against civilization itself. Our resolve, and likewise that of Israel, has never been stronger. America is now again the richest, most powerful nation in the world by far. But the only reason we enjoy the quality of life that we do, and the freedom and security as we have done, things that others are unable to do. But it’s because of warriors who are willing to lay down their lives, to do battle with our enemies, and they do battle better than anybody. An Iranian regime armed with long range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American.

Trump added Iranian leaders by the “thousands” are now scrambling to contact the U.S. and request immunity. He also told The Daily Mail in an interview shortly before his video was posted that Operation Epic Fury will “take four weeks — or less.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

