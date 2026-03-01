‘I Hope You Aren’t Drunk!’ Ilhan Omar and Nancy Mace Trade Highly Personal Barbs in Wild Social Media Spat



A social media post by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) targeting Muslim lawmakers Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) unleashed a war of words that got downright nasty on Sunday.

Shortly after President Donald Trump announced the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei following U.S.-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic, Mace posted a Fox News graphic of Khamenei saying, “Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Confirmed Dead.”

Mace wrote in her post, “My heart goes out to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib tonight. Sending them thoughts and prayers.”

My heart goes out to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib tonight. Sending them thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/8CLlk18Q7D — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 1, 2026

Omar responded by citing allegations about Mace’s drinking habits, which Mace has denied.

“I hope you aren’t drunk and took your staff’s advice,” Omar wrote. “Rashida and I don’t know this man and feel confident he didn’t care about us,” she wrote, referring to the photo of Khamenei.

Neither Omar nor Tlaib is Iranian: Omar was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen in 2000, while Tlaib was born in the United States as the daughter of Palestinian immigrants.

“Please restrain from drinking too much as you have been warned from your staff and stay off social media when you are drunk. I pray in his holy month you find peace and respect for your self,” Omar wrote, referring to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

I hope you aren’t drunk and took your staff’s advice, Rashida and I don’t know this man and feel confident he didn’t care about us. Please restrain from drinking too much as you have been warned from your staff and stay off social media when you are drunk. I pray in his holy… https://t.co/s4kpye5QVg — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 1, 2026

Mace addressed the drinking rumors, saying on X, “I have a lifelong condition called hemochromatosis, a genetic disease where my body absorbs too much iron. I can only get rid of iron by bleeding it out. So I have a lot of phlebotomies. Any and all alcohol makes it worse. Mystery solved. Nancy Mace isn’t an alcoholic. Nor do I ‘imbibe.'”

“So tell me, what was it like being married to your brother?” Mace responded to Omar.

So tell me, what was it like being married to your brother? https://t.co/N9pYmHEiAa — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 1, 2026

Critics have accused Omar of marrying her own brother in unsubstantiated claims that Omar has denied.

Ilhan Omar didn’t care that over 1,000 Jews were slaughtered on a Jewish holiday. Maybe sit this one out terrorist lover. https://t.co/90GF3ESKFL — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 28, 2026

In another post, Mace called Omar a “terrorist lover.”

