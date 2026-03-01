Shia LaBeouf Was Too Busy ‘Chasing A**’ to Care About Epstein Files: ‘Motherf*ckers That Are in the Street Don’t Give a F*ck’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shia LaBeouf said only losers who “got no life” are wasting time fixating on the release of files tied to Jeffrey Epstein. And the actor said he is certainly not one of them, considering he has been too busy “chasing a**” in New Orleans to spend a minute on the latest documents.

LaBeouf was asked if he’s been following the Epstein files saga during an interview on Andrew Callaghan’s Channel 5 YouTube show on Saturday.

“Nah bro, I was f*ckin’ chasing a** on Mardi Gras, what you mean? I wasn’t payin’ no attention to Epstein files, nah,” LaBeouf said. “This sh*t is beyond me bro, I don’t get into this sh*t.”

“Yeah, I just wondered, it was like the biggest news story in the world for a couple days was Epstein,” Callaghan followed up.

LaBeouf made it clear he did not view it the same way.

“If you got no life and you just sit in a f*ckin hole all day and not, you know, chasin’ a**,” LaBeouf said. “Motherf*ckers that are in the street don’t give a f*ck about this stupid sh*t.”

He added “your life sucks” and “you’re a normie” if you get too caught up in all the Epstein drama.

That was one of several answers that stood out from LaBeouf’s interview, which has racked up nearly 1.5 million views in less than two days. One comment in particular that stood out: the “Transformers” star said “big gay people are scary.”

“When I’m like standing by myself and three gays are next to me, touching my leg, I get scared,” he said. “I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that. Yeah.”

Labeouf’s interview comes shortly after he went viral for getting into a fight at Mardi Gras and going to jail. He resumed partying shortly after getting out, but he was arrested again on Saturday and charged with an additional misdemeanor count of simple battery in connection with the February 17 altercation.

The 39-year-old star told Callaghan he does not believe he has a drinking problem, but he did say he had a “small man complex.”

Watch above via YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!