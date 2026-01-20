Trump Slams Anti-ICE ‘Lunatics’ for ‘Church Raid’ – Pushes Call for Don Lemon to Be Jailed

President Donald Trump slammed anti-ICE protesters that disrupted a Minnesota church service on Sunday as “lunatics” on Tuesday and amplified calls for the imprisonment of Don Lemon, who livestreamed the demonstration inside the church.

In a post of his own, Trump described the protest as a “Church Raid” and labeled participants “agitators and insurrectionists” who should be “thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country” while calling for investigations into Minnesota governor Tim Walz (D) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), accusing them — without evidence — of corruption.

Just watched footage of the Church Raid in Minnesota by the agitators and insurrectionists. These people are professionals! No person acts the way they act. They are highly trained to scream, rant, and rave, like lunatics, in a certain manner, just like they are doing. They are troublemakers who should be thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country. The first to go should be Walz, and Fake Sleazebag, Ilhan Omar, who is supposedly worth over $30 Million Dollars, even though she’s never had anything but a Government job. Investigate these Corrupt Politicians, and do it now!

The president also reposted a message by another user that urged prosecutors to pursue harsh penalties against former CNN anchor Lemon, invoking the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and explicitly calling for prison time.

The repost read: “A small group of elderly ladies were protesting at an abortion clinic and were given 40 years in prison for violating the FACE Act. I would like to see the same kind of sentence of Don Lemon and the people that broke into the church and did that during services.”

The remarks came as the Department of Justice confirmed it is pursuing charges related to Sunday’s protest at a church in St Paul, where demonstrators entered while worshippers gathered for a service. Lemon was present throughout as he followed the protesters.

The Justice Department’s civil rights chief, Harmeet Dhillon, singled out Lemon in public remarks, arguing that journalism is not a “shield” from criminal liability and suggesting Lemon knew what was unfolding inside the church.

While she did not confirm whether Lemon would face charges, Dhillon raised the possibility of enforcement under the Enforcement Act of 1871, better known as the Ku Klux Klan Act – a Reconstruction-era law designed to protect civil rights.

Lemon pushed back on the framing, defending his action in a social media post of his own and accusing the administration and MAGA influencers of “manufacturing outrage” on NBC News.