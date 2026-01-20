Trump Taunts Allies With Leaked Texts, Memes, and Trash Talk in Late-Night Greenland Blitz

President Donald Trump compressed a week’s worth of diplomatic taunting into a single overnight burst of social media activity on Tuesday, calling NATO’s secretary general, announcing a Greenland summit, leaking private messages, mocking Canada’s sovereignty, and attacking the U.K. over a key U.S. military base.

The president began by saying that he had “a very very good telephone call” with NATO chief Mark Rutte and agreed to convene talks at Davos on Greenland, a territory Trump has repeatedly suggested the United States should control, repeating his claim that the Arctic island “is imperative for National and World Security.”

The social media onslaught comes as Trump escalates pressure on European governments resisting his demand for Greenland, announcing 10% tariffs on eight European countries. The move has triggered frantic discussions between European leaders over how to contain the crisis that is rapidly moving beyond rhetoric.

Trump then posted what appeared to be a private text exchange from French President Emmanuel Macron, questioning his plans for Greenland and offering to host talks in Paris. A French official later confirmed the message was authentic.

The president followed by sharing an AI-produced image of him presenting a doctored map of the Western Hemisphere – showing Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela all under a U.S. flag — to European leaders gathered in the Oval Office.

Another image showed him planting a U.S. flag on Greenland while flanked by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with a sign that read “Greenland — U.S. Territory Est. 2026”:

He closed the barrage by attacking Britain over the “GREAT STUPIDITY” of its decision to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, lashing out at plans to transfer Diego Garcia, home to a major US military base.

The U.K., Trump wrote, was “planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER.”

Trump went further, citing the move as “another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired.”

The intervention reportedly blindsided London, not least because Trump’s own secretary of state, Marco Rubio, previously welcomed the Chagos deal, calling it “a critical asset for regional and global security” and praising its role in safeguarding the base for decades.

The barrage comes ahead of the president’s arrival at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he will meet with other world leaders.