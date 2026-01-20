Trump Trolls European Leaders With AI Map Showing Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela as US Territories

President Donald Trump trolled allies in Europe and the Western Hemisphere with an AI-generated image depicting world leaders staring at a map that shows Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela absorbed into the U.S.

The image, shared on the president’s Truth Social account in the early hours of Tuesday morning, shows figures including British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, gathered around Trump’s desk in the Oval Office, their attention fixed on a doctored map draped in the U.S. flag.

The AI image appears to be a manipulated version of a photograph taken during an August 2025 White House visit, taken days after Trump’s Alaskan summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, originally showing leaders gathered near a map of Ukraine’s front line during a call with the Kremlin.

The provocative image was posted just hours before the president is set to depart for Switzerland for the World Economic Forum in Davos, where his Greenland ambitions have already overshadowed the agenda.

The post itself was part of a wider late-night barrage that saw him leak texts from Macron and trash British foreign policy.

European leaders have firmly rejected Trump’s demand that the U.S. take control of Greenland, a NATO-linked territory of Denmark, in a dispute that resulted in Trump threatening tariffs against allies he accuses of standing in his way.

Over the weekend, the president announced that from February 1, the U.S. would impose a 10% tariff on exports from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the U.K., rising to 25 percent in June.

The EU is now weighing whether to deploy a retaliatory measure that could slap £81B in tariffs on U.S. goods after issuing a joint warning of a “dangerous downward spiral” if a trade war erupts.