Trump Straight Up Says ‘I Love the Inflation’ When Pressed On Latest Numbers

President Donald Trump told the media on Wednesday, “I love the inflation” report that came out earlier in the morning, showing inflation had risen above 4% for the first time in three years.

“Are you concerned, Mr. President, about the latest inflation number, which came out this morning? Could that be a–” Grey TV White House correspondent Jon Decker asked Trump during an Oval Office Q&A.

Trump cut in and answered, “No, I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation.”

“You know why? Because as soon as this war is over, you know, I can say it now. Something you didn’t know. Do you know we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil? Nobody knows it. You know who doesn’t know about it? Iran — until right now. We took out, the other night, 22 ships, late at night, with no lights, because they don’t have any radar, because we blasted the crap out of it,” Trump continued, adding:

We took it, that’s why oil is $85 a barrel. I mean, you take a look. Remember when I did this, I said, look, the one bad thing will be, we hit the best economy we’ve ever hit. And I said to my people, I had Scott, I had Howard, I have Pete, I had all of them. I had Todd in the room. I said, the one thing we have to do now — we had just hit the highest stock market in history, highest 401ks in history, everything was going well — and I said, I hate to do this to you guys, but Iran’s going to have a nuclear weapon very soon. We have to attack. So we hit them with the B-2 bombers, which took a lot of courage. It was totally successful. We buried it — very hard to get. But now we had to make the second move. And I said, you know, the bad part is the stock market will go down by a lot, based on predictions of experts, like 25 percent. And it was worth it. To me, it was not worth it to have a nuclear weapon.

CNN senior business reporter Matt Egan reported on the latest data a few hours earlier, noting, “This is now the fastest three-month average since the four-decade high for inflation back in 2022. This is not a blip, right? And this was enough to lift the annual inflation rate to 4.2 percent, the highest level in three years.”

“Now, this looks at the trend for one year inflation going back for the last three years or so. And you can see that it had been going in the right direction. In fact, when the president took office early last year, inflation was just three percent. It got to as low as 2.3% in April of 2025, now 4.2%,” Egen explained.

Trump also sparked controversy in May when he told a reporter, “The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran, they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all. That’s the only thing that motivates me.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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