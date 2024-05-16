Congressional Republicans/Trump surrogates went on an extended unhinged rant outside former President Donald Trump’s trial, attacking Judge Juan Merchan and his family and referring to key witnesses as “a felon and a hooker.”

Trump is subject to a gag order that precludes him from attacking witnesses or the families of Judge Merchan and the prosecution team in the Stormy Daniels hush money-election interference trial.

But Trump surrogates have been showing up to court and launching attacks on those very individuals. On Thursday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) led members of the Freedom Caucus in a marathon series of attacks that included slamming Loren Merchan and referring to Daniels and ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen as a “hooker” and a “felon,” respectively (Daniels is not a prostitute):

REP. BOB GOOD: Thank you, Congressman Gaetz. Thank you for your leadership on this.

We’re seeing today what lengths the Democrat Party will go to to try to rig or steal another election. They tried to do it in 2020, and they’re doing it again here in 24 by trying to keep the nominee off the ballot, by trying to keep the nominee campaigning, by trying to ruin the nominee financially. And we’re seeing that today. We saw the perjured in chief Michael Cohen here multiple times admit and knowledge that he has lied under oath. He’s perjured himself. And yet we’re supposed to believe his testimony as a star witness against President Trump. This is lawfare, again, to try to steal or to rig an election.

You got a corrupt prosecutor, you got a corrupt star witness, you got a corrupt judge whose daughter is one of the leading fundraisers for the Democrat Party, having raised $100 million. That’s the judge’s daughter!

This is a crooked sham trial. You’re trying to hurt the nominee who’s going to be the president of the United States, whether or not they like it or whether or not they want that to happen. President Trump is going to be reelected.

REP. ANDY BIGGS: Mr. Cohen, Mr. Cohen admitted repeatedly that he lied. He repeated he admitted repeatedly that he did so for his own personal interest. That tells you everything you know about the lack of credibility in this case. And then you add to that, if you have a judge, you have a judge. His daughter is making literally a hundred thousand bucks at least, because she’s going around using this trial to raise money for Democrats. That is what’s happening. That is what is happening. And so I think that it’s pretty clear to us that this is a sham trial.

REP. ANDY OGLES: You know, if I started a story with a convicted felon and a hooker walk into a bar, you would immediately know that it’s a joke.

Well, that’s what we have here. A joke of a trial. We have a convicted felon who has a vengeance against the president. We have a woman who has paid for sex with a vengeance against the president. This is not a prosecution. This is a persecution.

We have a two tiered justice system in this country. And if a former president can be targeted by a woke and corrupt judge, then you can be targeted as well. Mr. President, we’ve got your back.