Stephen A. Smith Adamant That He Can Score on LeBron James in a One-on-One: ‘Y’all Are on Drugs!’

Stephen A. Smith couldn’t believe his First Take colleagues didn’t agree with his claim that he could score on LeBron James if the two of them played one-on-one.

On a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith responded to a number of questions he received on social media. One fan asked him how he would fare in a one-on-one game to 100 against James if he was spotted 99 points — meaning Smith would have to score just once to win. He confidently said he would beat James.

The next day, Smith doubled down on First Take despite everyone else disagreeing.

“Let’s not be ridiculous,” Smith said. “This ain’t no damn first pitch, OK? This ain’t something like that. This is me shooting the rock. It’s what I can do. Now, let me be very, very clear: I said it and I meant it.”

Smith argued that if given enough chances on offense, he could luck into making a jump shot.

“You gotta get the shot up,” Ryan Clark responded. “How are you gonna get the shot up? Like, you gotta get it up!”

Damien Woody joked that this isn’t a “celebrity game,” meaning James would actually be playing defense.

“I don’t give a damn where it’s shooting at!” Smith said. “I can make one shot!”

Tim Legler offered one potential path to success for Smith, but quickly explained why it’d be unlikely.

“The caveat would have to be that when LeBron checks the ball to you, he has to throw it to you where he’s at the foul line,” Legler said. “So you have a chance to get one off as he’s running out.

“But if he’s handing you the ball — the way I know one-on-one to be played — and he hands it to you and he’s up in your space… Honestly, man, I love you. I don’t know how you’re going to get a clean shot off.”

Smith had no interest in Legler’s point.

“Whatever,” he said. “Y’all are on drugs!”

