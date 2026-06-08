President Donald Trump took a swing at Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in a Truth Social post on Monday, claiming the senator had “proven to be very disloyal” to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD).

Trump’s post once again called on Thune to fire Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, claiming she treated the Republican Party “horribly” while giving “trillions of dollars to the Democrats.” The president also hit McConnell in the post, an interesting move from Trump, who has rarely attacked the senator during his second term.

He wrote:

Senate Majority Leader John Thune should immediately fire the Parliamentarian, who treats Republicans, and everything that they stand for, horribly! She was put there by then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, and Barack Hussein Obama, need I say more? She is a nasty holdover from Mitch McConnell (A man who has proven to be very disloyal to John Thune!), who decided to keep her because he loved giving Trillions of Dollars to the Democrats, but for the Republicans, including the Wall, where I ended up having to go “around him” to build over 1,000 Miles, and close up our Open Border, he gave NOTHING! She is known as a Radical Left Lunatic that caters to Democrats, and has no respect for Republicans, or Republican Ideology. Just the other night, as an example, she ruled against us on a proposal that would have easily been approved, and should have been, by anyone else. We have every right to change her, and should do so, IMMEDIATELY. As long as she’s there, we will never get our desperately needed, SAVE AMERICA ACT, approved, and put into full force and effect! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The president’s gripe that MacDonough “ruled against us” seemed to be in reference to her ruling against the inclusion of $1 billion in funding for the Secret Service into a budget reconciliation bill. Several hundred million of that amount would have been dedicated to “modernization” and security upgrades to his coveted ballroom project.

Trump previously called on Thune to fire the parliamentarian, telling Republicans to toughen up and remove her from her post or else they would “all be looking for a job much sooner than you thought possible.”

McConnell, who announced last year that he would not be running for reelection, recently slammed Trump’s anti-weaponization fund, calling out acting Attorney General Todd Blanche specifically in a strongly worded statement that called the fund “morally wrong.”

“So the nation’s top law enforcement official is asking for a slush fund to pay people who assault cops? Utterly stupid, morally wrong – Take your pick,” he said.

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