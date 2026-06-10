President Donald Trump told Fox News he’s “close” to ordering new strikes against Iran, targeting the country’s power plants and more following a military helicopter being taken down near the Strait of Hormuz.

Fox News’ Trey Yingst, reporting from Tel Aviv, said on Wednesday morning that the president said he’s “close” to ordering strikes that would target Iran’s power plants and bridges. This follows the downing of an Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

Both pilots were subsequently rescued, but Iran and the U.S. have since completed strikes, and there could be more to come.

Yingst reported:

Now, interestingly, President Trump told me that he is getting close to ordering new strikes against Iranian power plants and bridges because he says the Iranians are tapping the United States along when it comes to the negotiating process. He says the bully of the Middle East is dead. And he told me, I may keep going, when I asked him about a possible response to the Iranian missile fire that targeted U.S. forces in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan overnight. The president said they had a chance to sign a deal and survive, indicating again that he may order new strikes against the Iranian regime in response to their dragging their feet at the negotiating table.

In Truth Social posts on Wednesday, Trump also warned Iran they will “pay the price” when blasting the country’s leaders over ongoing negotiations.

“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore – They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!” he wrote.

Screenshot via Fox News.

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