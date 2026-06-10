Trump Threatens ‘Total Mess’ Iran Will Now Have to ‘Pay the Price’: ‘The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD’

President Donald Trump threatened Iran “will now have to pay the price” days after the regime shot down a U.S. helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that “the Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!”

Taking to Truth Social on Wednesday morning, the president posted:

Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore – They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!

Trump’s threat came a day after the U.S. conducted retaliatory strikes on the regime as a result of the Apache helicopter being downed by a drone strike on Monday.

Two pilots were aboard the aircraft at the time and were subsequently rescued.

About a half-hour later, Trump followed up:

The Fake News Media refuses to report how EFFECTIVE the U.S. Naval BLOCKADE is, the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare. NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL! Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION! Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah!

The posts come after weeks of talks between the U.S. and the Islamic Regime have yet to produce a peace deal.

Trump’s Iran posts were part of a flurry of social media tirades the president posted on Wednesday, with others targeting ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith and Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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