BREAKING: FBI Releases Photos, Video of ‘Potential Subject’ in Nancy Guthrie Case

Authorities on Tuesday released multiple images and security camera footage of a masked “potential subject” in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mom of NBC star Savannah Guthrie, who has been missing for more than a week.

The images — showing a masked man in front of Nancy Guthrie’s front door while wearing black gloves and dark clothing — were first posted by FBI Director Kash Patel on X, with Patel saying the pictures were recovered from a “previously inaccessible” security camera.

Patel said the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department had been working together with “private sector partners” to recover the images and video that may have been “lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors.” He said the video was recovered using “residual data” from the backend of the security system.

“Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” Patel posted.

CNN’s Dana Bash broadcast the images around 12:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday. About 20 minutes later, CNN showed the actual footage of the masked subject, with Jake Tapper saying it looked to “suggest a lack of familiarity” with the security system located at the front porch of the house.

It is the first piece of major evidence shared by law enforcement, as cops have not been able to identify a suspect or persons of interest in the apparent kidnapping — a story that has dominated news coverage and spurred President Donald Trump to offer significant federal help in the “very unusual” case.

The authorities published the pictures and footage one day after Savannah Guthrie pleaded for any bit of information that could help return her mom to her home in Tucson, Arizona.

“If you see anything, if you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation and we need your help,” Savannah Guthrie said in a video released on Instagram.

The Today show co-host said the disappearance of her mom has been a “nightmare” for her family in that same clip, which was published soon before the deadline the suspected kidnappers had provided for receiving a $6 million ransom payment. That payment — which was demanded to be paid in bitcoin — was not paid by the Monday evening deadline.

Two nights before, Savannah Guthrie said in a different video that her family was willing to pay to bring her mother home. She was flanked by her brother Camron Guthrie and her sister Annie Guthrie in that 22-second clip.

The following morning, the FBI searched the septic tank at Nancy Guthrie’s home. That same day, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared a discouraging update — “no suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles [had] been identified” in the case, which started on February 1 when Nancy Guthrie was first reported missing.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 after she was dropped off at her home by her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni around 9:45 p.m. local time, following a family dinner.

