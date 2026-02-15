Savannah Guthrie Reveals Her Family Is Clinging to ‘Hope’ Mom Will Return in New Video, Urges Kidnappers to ‘Do the Right Thing’

Savannah Guthrie said in a new video posted on Sunday night that her family still has “hope” that her 84-year-old mom Nancy Guthrie will return home safely, two weeks after she disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona home in a suspected kidnapping.

The NBC star posted her latest video update on her Instagram account.

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe,” Guthrie said. “And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it’s never too late… you’re not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing.”

Guthrie added, “We believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it’s never too late.”

The video was the fourth posted by Guthrie since her home was reported missing on February 1. She appeared alone in her latest video, after her brother Camron Guthrie and sister Annie Guthrie have been in previous updates.

Her video comes as investigators are examining DNA evidence gathered from a Range Rover and from a glove found about two miles away from Nancy Guthrie’s home on Friday.

Local CBS 5 true crime reporter Briana Whitney reported on Sunday that investigators believe the case is the result of a “burglary gone wrong” and that the “widespread belief” is that Nancy Guthrie is still alive.

NBC News reported “authorities are leaning away from several people previously scrutinized, including the man whose home was searched Friday night, a man named Carlos who was stopped in a car last week and any of Guthrie’s relatives.”

FBI Director Kash Patel released pictures and video of a masked “potential subject” lumbering around Nancy Guthrie’s front porch on Wednesday, but little progress has been made since then. Patel said the footage and pictures were retrieved from a surveillance camera that was “previously inaccessible.” No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified as of Sunday evening.

Watch part of Savannah Guthrie’s latest video via Fox News above. Or you can watch the slightly longer full version on her Instagram account by clicking here.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!