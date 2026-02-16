‘Everything He’s Touched Turns to Garbage’: Trump Loses It on Gavin Newsom Over ‘Inappropriate’ Deal With UK

President Donald Trump unloaded on California Governor Gavin Newsom (D)on Monday, trashing his new clean energy agreement with the United Kingdom as “inappropriate” and warning British leaders against engaging with the Democrat.

The comments came hours after Newsom signed a memorandum of understanding in London with British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband committing California and Britain to cooperate on clean energy technologies, including offshore wind. The agreement aims to expand access for UK firms such as Octopus Energy to California’s market and deepen research ties between institutions on both sides of the Atlantic.

Speaking to Politico, the president said: “The UK’s got enough trouble without getting involved with Gavin Newscum.”

“Gavin is a loser. Everything he’s touched turns to garbage. His state has gone to hell, and his environmental work is a disaster,” he continued, adding that it was “inappropriate” for Newsom to strike such agreements and “inappropriate for them to be dealing with him.”

Trump went on to warn: “People are leaving [California]. The worst thing that the UK can do is get involved in Gavin. If they did to the U.K. what he did to California, this will not be a very successful venture.”

Newsom, widely seen as a potential Democratic contender in 2028, is touring Europe in part to reassure allies unsettled by Trump’s foreign policy and climate shifts.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration withdrew the US from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. California and the UK have pledged to continue pursuing net-zero emissions targets under the treaty framework.

