Republican Randy Fine Faces Bipartisan Backlash Over Disgusting Anti-Muslim Post

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) is facing a bipartisan backlash over a recent Islamophobic post on X in which he wrote, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

Fine’s post came in response to Palestinian-American activist Nerdeen Kiswani, who wrote, “Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.”

For context, this is the leader of one of the key mainstream Muslim groups that supported Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/zcIs4tVyly — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 15, 2026

Although the Quran does not specifically describe dogs as “unclean,” many Muslims avoid the animals over the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings that dog saliva was “impure” and required ritual washing if it touched a believer.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) responded to Fine’s incendiary post in the harshest possible terms, writing, “Resign now, you racist slob.”

Resign now, you racist slob. https://t.co/wt7xiNMX5p — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 16, 2026

Fine responded, writing, “Islam is not a race, moron. It is a religion. One where some of its New York leadership is calling for the abolition of dogs. Good luck bringing that to California.”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) called on House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to reprimand Fine.

“If anyone said something this vile in any workplace, they’d be fired,” she wrote. “Randy Fine has repeatedly dehumanized Muslims without consequence. It’s unacceptable and should not be normalized by Congress. @SpeakerJohnson should reprimand him immediately. And if Fine cannot meet the most basic standard of human dignity, he should resign.”

If anyone said something this vile in any workplace, they’d be fired. Randy Fine has repeatedly dehumanized Muslims without consequence. It’s unacceptable and should not be normalized by Congress.@SpeakerJohnson should reprimand him immediately. And if Fine cannot meet the… https://t.co/rBpL1XQNzk — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) February 16, 2026

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) joined in the call for Fine’s ouster, writing, “Randy Fine is an ugly bigot. He should not be in Congress.”

Randy Fine is an ugly bigot. He should not be in Congress. https://t.co/15KEvkGrX0 — Congressman Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) February 16, 2026

Podcaster Megyn Kelly retweeted Fine’s post, adding, “wtf is this.”

wtf is this https://t.co/5ru6Cq44ow — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 16, 2026

Mark Mitchell, a pollster with the right-leaning Rasmussen Reports, quote-tweeted Fine’s post and wrote, “Hey @GOP Not a good look.”

Far-right firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos called Fine “a man of low moral character, unfit to hold public office. Although, in your case, ‘unfit’ falls woefully short, doesn’t it?”

You are a man of low moral character, unfit to hold public office. Although, in your case, “unfit” falls woefully short, doesn’t it? https://t.co/BB0EiRUUKY — MILO (@Nero) February 16, 2026

Mediaite senior editor Isaac Schorr called Fine “an appalling embarrassment to his family and anchor tied around the ankles of his cause.”

Fine is an appalling embarrassment to his family and anchor tied around the ankles of his cause. Go away. https://t.co/xNpj5Ch46M — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) February 16, 2026

Others also weighed in:

Randy Fine, one of the most horrible people in public office. pic.twitter.com/CrNK1DHap5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 16, 2026

I am Jewish like Republican Randy Fine. If someone posted this and replaced 'Muslim' with 'Jew', they would be impeached in 2 seconds. Just saying. Don't pick and choose what bigotry is ok. For instance imagine if Ilhan Omar said this but replaced Muslim with Jew. pic.twitter.com/yKiNqNjstJ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 16, 2026

Randy Fine is a garbage human being https://t.co/JeNHICKgS2 — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) February 16, 2026

Fine has been called on to resign before over his vitriol toward Muslims and Palestinians.

In the past several days, Fine has also declared, “Palestinian is a synonym for evil,” as well as called New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) “Jihadi Mamdani” who “is to blame for the rise in Muslim terror happening across New York City.”

“DENATURALIZE AND DEPORT HIM NOW,” he added.

