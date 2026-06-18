‘What An Embarrassment’: Fox News Runs Scathing Supercut of Senators From Both Sides Blasting Trump Deal

Fox News put together a scathing supercut of U.S. Senators knocking President Donald Trump’s deal with Iran this week.

Fox posted the clip to social media with the caption, “‘What an embarrassment.’ GOP and Democrat senators are casting doubt on President Trump’s Iran peace deal, with lawmakers from both parties criticizing the agreement and raising concerns about its potential impact.” The caption added:

“Giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is not a good idea.” “I think the president unfortunately is receiving bad advice on this deal.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is the first senator Fox caught up with in the clip, he says, “Giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is not a good idea. I think the President, unfortunately, is receiving bad advice on his deal.”

“I was just going to ask you about the Iran deal, what you think about it?” a Fox reporter is then shown asking Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to comment as he waves them off and walks away.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appears next and adds, “For this whole nuclear deal now, no better than what we had back in 2015, back when Barack Obama cut the deal. And that’s where Donald Trump winds us up after all of this. What an embarrassment.”

The supercut then shows Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) walking away as he’s asked to comment.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) then adds, “We went to war for what? The idea of doing something that straits up our moves. The straits are being used peacefully before our invasion. And now we have to negotiate they’ll be used peacefully in the future.”

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is shown next, fuming, “It’s going to get access to his frozen assets. And what is Iran giving up for this? Nothing. Nothing. They’re merely reaffirming what they’ve said before about nuclear weapons.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) adds, “All I’ve seen is public reporting about it, but the public reporting to me suggests we’re giving up an awful lot more to get a lot less than the JCPOA.”

"What an embarrassment." GOP and Democrat senators are casting doubt on President Trump’s Iran peace deal, with lawmakers from both parties criticizing the agreement and raising concerns about its potential impact. "Giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to… pic.twitter.com/ulkaZwlAPW — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 18, 2026

Fox News has struck a noticeably critical tone on Trump’s Iran deal, gaining media coverage from outlets like the Hollywood Reporter, which ran a headline on Thursday declaring, “The Fox-Trump Divorce.”

Watch the clip above.

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