Trump Warns ‘THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING’ in Minnesota as Anti-ICE Protests Ramp Up

President Donald Trump erupted at the people of Minnesota in a truly unhinged Truth Social post on Tuesday morning, pledging that ‘THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING’ as protests intensify over the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

“Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention,” Trump said in the post. “All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came, most in foreign Countries who illegally entered the USA though Sleepy Joe Biden’s HORRIBLE Open Border’s Policy. Every place we go, crime comes down.”

He added: “In Chicago, despite a weak and incompetent Governor and Mayor fighting us all the way, a big improvement was made. Thousands of Criminals were removed! Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people.”

He concluded with an ominous warning in all-caps: “FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!”

Trump’s rant came a day after the state and the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul sued the Trump administration over the recent surge of immigration agents in the area, arguing that it amounted to “a federal invasion.”

ICE protests have spread across the state in the days after Good, a 37-year-old mom of three, was shot dead in her car after driving her car in the direction of an ICE agent after blocking the road during an ICE operation in Minneapolis.

Trump administration officials have claimed the shooting was justified as self-defense, and branded Good a “domestic terrorist” who was aiming to strike the agent with her car.