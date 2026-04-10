Bret Baier Asks Lindsey Graham if Trump Is ‘Hurting Reelection Chances for Republicans’ 

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joined Friday’s Special Report on Fox News, where Bret Baier asked whether President Donald Trump is doing damage to Republicans’ midterm chances.

Trump’s approval rating has steadily declined in recent months, and it went into free fall after he launched the war on Iran on Feb. 28. Iran responded by attacking U.S. military bases in the region and by closing the Strait of Hormuz, where 20% of the world’s oil flows. This week, the president announced a two-week ceasefire and a reopening of the strait, but Iran is still restricting travel because Israel is continuing its offensive in Lebanon, the cessation of which was part of the ceasefire, Tehran says. The U.S. has denied this, though on Thursday, CBS News reported that Trump was told the ceasefire included a pause on Israel’s invasion.

Baier asked Graham if the war, as well as the ongoing partial government shutdown stemming from congressional fighting over funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will hurt the GOP in November.

“Do you think this war that we’re in, and this fight over ICE, is hurting reelection chances for Republicans in the fall?” Baier said.

“I think President Trump is stopping a homicidal maniac regime from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and if you don’t treat them that way, you’ve missed a lot in the last 47 years,” the senator replied. ” And if we can get a deal, let’s do it. As to ICE, I think most Americans – look at the polls – still support the idea of taking the 15 million [undocumented immigrants] that were overrunning our borders– Biden obliterated our borders. We’re cleaning up his mess.”

Republicans face an uphill battle to retain their narrow lead in the House. According to Cook Political Report, the GOP would need to win 76% of seats currently deemed toss-ups to keep control.

Graham has been one of the most ardent supporters of war with Iran. He personally lobbied Trump for it on numerous occasions, according to a report last month by Politico.

“We were thinking about this early, early on about how Iran is a spoiler for expanding the Abraham Accords and stability in the Mideast,” Graham told the publication. “I told him before he took office … if you can collapse this terrorist regime, that’s Berlin Wall stuff.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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