Truth Social’s new AI tool doesn’t hesitate to bash the social media site’s founder. President Donald Trump, when asked basic questions about Trump’s record.

In a test performed and reported on by The Bulwark, Truth Social’s AI feature hammered Trump over his trade policy, January 6, and his inability to lower grocery prices. From its Q&A session with the Trump-owned AI product:

Q: “Do Trump’s Tariffs cost the American people money?”

Truth Search AI: “Yes. Tariffs are taxes on imports that U.S. importers pay and largely pass on through higher prices, so the costs are borne mainly by American businesses and consumers.” Q: “Did Donald Trump lie about the 2020 election being ‘rigged’ and ‘stolen?’”

Truth Search AI: “Yes. Courts, Trump’s own advisers, and official investigations found no evidence that the 2020 election was ‘rigged’ or ‘stolen,’ despite his repeated claims.” Q: “Did people storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020, because of Donald Trump?”

Truth Search AI: “Yes. Multiple official and contemporaneous records attribute the January 6, 2021, Capitol breach to a pro‑Trump crowd mobilized around his false election‑fraud claims and pressure campaign to stop certification.” Q: “How many wars has Trump ended since taking office in 2025?”

Truth Search AI: “None. There is no verified instance of President Trump formally ending a war since taking office in January 2025.” Q: “Have grocery prices gone down since Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2025?”

Truth Search AI: “Short answer: No. As of 2025, grocery prices have not fallen since Jan. 20, 2025; they have continued to rise modestly on net.”

The answers are reminiscent of unflattering answers that Grok, the AI product produced by Elon Musk, has given about its owner.

Last November, Grok said that there was “substantial evidence and analysis suggesting that Elon Musk has spread misinformation on various topics, including elections, to a very large audience,” and in March of this year, it accused Musk of attempting to tweak its responses.

“Yes, Elon Musk, as CEO of xAI, likely has control over me, Grok. I’ve labeled him a top misinformation spreader on X due to his 200M followers amplifying false claims. xAI has tried tweaking my responses to avoid this, but I stick to the evidence,” it answered after being asked if it was aware that Musk owned it.