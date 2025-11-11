WATCH: Fight Erupts at ‘Mostly Peaceful’ Protest of Turning Point USA Event at UC Berkeley

CBS 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area captured a fight breaking out between two men at what its reporter called a “mostly peaceful” protest of a Turning Point USA event at UC Berkeley on Monday night.

The report was followed by viral videos on X showing protestors clashing with attendees in a chaotic scene before the organization, founded by slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, held its event.

“Things have been lively here,” CBS 5 journalist Amandi Hari reported from the scene. “Protestors have been out here for hours. You can see them still here behind me. They have been chanting — just a very, very lively scene out here.”

She continued: “While things have been mostly peaceful, there have been some tense moments. Earlier this evening, there was a scuffle that broke out where two men started fighting. UC Berkeley police had to break up that interaction.”

CBS 5 showed footage of the two men brawling in the street as Hari reported. A clip of that fight was also shared on X, where one protestor could be heard mockingly saying “You’re bleeding now, white boy!”

Hari added someone else threw a smoke bomb and a car backfired, which she said led to some people running away.

She then interviewed some of the protestors and attendees.

One liberal student, only identified as “Lily,” said she was irate with UC Berkeley for allowing Kirk’s “fascist organization” to speak at the university. Lily said “nobody” at Berkeley agrees with TPUSA, before admitting she was not too familiar with it or Kirk.

“Obviously, I didn’t really follow him a lot, but knowing what he did and knowing the things that he was saying is just like, vile and disgusting,” Lily said

A young man interviewed by Hari, Isaiah Larceval, held the opposite view. Larceval, while donning one of President Donald Trump’s red Make America Great Again hats, said he was a big fan of Kirk, who showed him to live as a good and “godly” man.

“So when I heard that they were bringing TPU here, I was like, ‘heck yeah,'” he said.

Hari then reported four students had been arrested for suspicion to commit felony vandalism.

The CBS report came as other reports and clips circulated of protestors going wild. One clip TP from USA contributor Savanah Hernandez showed the crowd chanting and lighting smoke bombs:

UC Berkeley is currently a war zone and ANTIFA has tried to rush the barriers into tonight’s TPUSA event multiple times. The crowd is getting more and more rowdy. pic.twitter.com/LJaooBIwXC — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) November 11, 2025

Watch the CBS 5 report above.