Two Men Indicted in Connection With Horrifying ‘Rape Fantasy’ Plot To Enslave Haitian Women and Children

Two Texas men have been indicted in connection with a horrific plan to overtake an island in Haiti by killing the men, and enslaving the women and children.

Federal authorities charged 21-year-old Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, and 20-year-old Tanner Christopher Thomas, from North Texas, with conspiracy to murder, maim, or kidnap in a foreign country, as well as with production of child pornography.

Court records alleged the men conspired between August 2024 and July 2025 to recruit homeless from Washington, D.C. as mercenaries to help them carry out the attack they planned for Gonâve — a Haitian island home to about 87,000 people.

The men allegedly studied Haitian Creole to communicate with the islanders, and Thomas even enlisted in the U.S. Air Force to develop skills that might be helpful in the planned attack.

The indictment said Weisenburg joined the North Texas Fire Academy in Rockwall, Texas, to learn “command-and-control protocols,” but failed out. He then allegedly traveled to Thailand to learn how to sail. The men planned to purchase a sailboat, firearms, and ammunition, before staging their coup d’etat by killing all of the men on the island so they could fulfill what the indictment called “rape fantasies” with the women and children.

The indictment mentioned co-conspirators but did not identify them or provide additional information.

A lawyer for Thomas told The New York Times that he would enter a plea of not guilty on Monday. By email, a lawyer for Weisenburg told The Times, “If anyone’s initial reaction to the government’s sensational press release was, ‘That sounds crazy, wild, impossible, or beyond belief,’ I would encourage them to hold that thought.”

Weisenburg and Thomas face up to life in federal prison if convicted in the Haitian plot, and 15 to 30 years if convicted on the production of child pornography charges.

