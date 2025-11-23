Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) bashed President Donald Trump for referring to Democratic lawmakers as “TRAITORS” — denouncing the president’s rhetoric as “reckless.”

In an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan pressed the senator about Trump accusing six Democratic lawmakers of sedition and floating the prospect of executing them over a video in which the lawmakers urged military members to “refuse illegal orders.”

“Is the President holding himself to the same standard that he is asking of others when it comes to dialing back dangerous rhetoric?” Brennan asked Paul.

“You know, everybody knows that the President is famous for his unfiltered social media,” Paul said. “But if you take it face value, the idea that calling your opponents traitors — and then specifically saying that it warrants the death penalty — is reckless, inappropriate, irresponsible. There are a number of other ways to describe it. But it’s not something that is helping the country heal wounds. I think it stirs things up.”

“Are we at the point here where it’s not just unfiltered social media posts, but truly dangerous rhetoric?” Brennan asked — following up.

“Well, you know, I’ve been on the receiving side of this,” Paul replied. “Even my father, who’s been retired for some time, has been on the receiving end of swatting. Police are called. Says there’s an emergency in the home, and the goal is to, you know, have someone draw a gun and be killed as the police come in, supposedly to rescue someone who’s not really in need of being rescued. So, I think both sides have been doing this. And I think the language on treason and traitors, both to Republicans and Democrats, is, as I said, reckless, inappropriate, irresponsible.

Watch above, via CBS.