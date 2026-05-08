‘Historic Shift’: Trump Ally Nigel Farage’s Party Rocks UK in Shock Election Wave as Keir Starmer’s Party Crushed

British voters delivered a stunning blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party in local elections on Thursday, as Trump ally Nigel Farage celebrated major victories for his right-wing Reform UK party across the country.

Early results on Friday showed Labour hemorrhaging council seats in former strongholds, losing nearly 260 positions as Reform UK racked up close to 400 gains in a sweeping political upset less than two years after the prime minister’s landslide 2024 victory.

The elections covered more than 5,000 local government seats across England, roughly equivalent to county and city council races in the U.S., along with mayoral contests and regional elections in Scotland and Wales.

“You are witnessing an historic shift in British politics,” Farage said as the results rolled in. “It’s a big, big day — not just for our party, but for a complete reshaping of British politics in every way.”

Farage, one of President Donald Trump’s closest political allies in Europe and a longtime champion of anti-immigration politics, framed the results as a revolt by a frustrated electorate against Britain’s political establishment, but also one that set up his party as a contender capable of pushing for parliament in the U.K.’s 2029 general election

The scale of the losses immediately intensified questions over the embattled prime minister’s authority and long-term future.

Since leading Labour to a landslide victory in 2024, Starmer has faced mounting backlash over reversals and mixed messaging on taxes, immigration, welfare, and proposed digital ID policies. He was already under scrutiny over vetting failures that resulted in Peter Mandelson being appointed as Britain’s ambassador to Washington despite Mandelson’s past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking on Friday, Starmer admitted the results were “very tough” and said they “hurt,” but insisted he would not resign.

“Tough days like this don’t weaken my resolve to deliver the change that I promised,” he said.

These are tough results for Labour. There’s no sugarcoating it. We’ve lost brilliant Labour representatives who’ve stood up for their communities. People are still frustrated. Their lives aren’t changing fast enough. We haven’t offered enough hope or optimism for the future. I… pic.twitter.com/fX70cmFKpQ — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 8, 2026

While Labour lost support on the right to Reform, it also faced erosion from the Greens among younger progressive voters angry over Starmer’s tougher rhetoric on immigration and cautious economic agenda.

The Conservative Party also suffered losses, underscoring a broader collapse in support for Britain’s traditional two-party system as insurgent parties on both the left and right continue to gain ground.

Watch above via Sky News.

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