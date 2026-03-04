WATCH: Wild Moment GOP Senator Helps Toss Ex-Marine Protestor Out of Hearing

A wild moment unfolded in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday as Senator Tim Sheehy (R-MT) joined the Capitol Police in tossing an anti-war protestor from a Armed Services Subcommittee hearing.

CBS News correspondent Alan He identified the protestor as Brian McGinnis — who dressed in what appeared to The Marine Corps Dress Uniform. “McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C. An antiwar activist filmed the video below,” He reported on social media.

Senator Sheehy joined Capitol Police in lifting up and ejecting anti war protestor Brian McGinnis from a SASC subcommittee hearing. McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C. An antiwar activist filmed the video below: pic.twitter.com/0dVA0ORWXQ — Alan He (@alanhe) March 4, 2026

Sheehy later released a statement on X, “Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation. This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence.”

McGinnis details his Marine Corps service on his campaign website:

Did my one enlistment as a Light Armored Vehicle Crewman, an infantry MOS in the Corps, until June 2004. Highlights: -Six months on a Med Float on the USS Wasp in 2002, established a training ground in Djibouti, Africa.

-Deployed for the initial invasion of Iraq in 2003 and traveled extensively across the country.

-Made the All-Marine boxing team later in 2003 until the end of enlistment, tried out the year prior, but broke my hand in the tryouts. Upon my honorable discharge from the USMC, I attended John Wood Community College in Quincy, IL and earned an associate’s degree in education from 2004 to 2006.

The video clip shows McGinnis yelling as he is escorted out and holds on to the hearing room door, “No one wants to fight for Israel!”

“His hand, his hand! Oh! His hand! Oh, my God. Oh, shit,” yelled onlookers in the clip.

“Sir. Sir. Sir. Let go of your hand. Let go the door. Let go. Let go,” the officers can be heard calmly telling McGinnis.

“The senator broke his hand, a sitting U.S. Senator just broke the hand of a Marine!” yelled other people in the room. Sheehy eventually leaves the scene and can be heard exchanging expletives with an audience member who insults him.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

