‘What’s Your Name?’ Bodycam Footage Reveals Moment Cops First Confronted Luigi Mangione in McDonald’s 

Newly-released bodycam footage revealed the moments leading up to the arrest of Luigi Mangione, charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The footage was shown in State Supreme Court in Manhattan this week as part of pretrial hearings in Mangione’s case. Mangione is accused of shooting and killing Thompson in December 2024. He was arrested by Pennsylvania police at a McDonald’s, five days after the shooting. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The bodycam footage shows Altoona Police Officer Joseph Detwiler approaching the 27-year-old Mangione at a McDonald’s, asking him to lower a face mask, revealing him to be the suspect in the case. The footage was from the bodycam of Officer Tyler Frye.

Mangione gave the name of “Mark Rosario” to the officers.

“Someone called, they thought you were suspicious,” Detwiler told Mangione in the footage, asking for his ID. Detwiler received the ID and handed it to his partner. Mangione allegedly provided an ID with the fake name that he gave to police.

The footage was shown in pretrial hearings set to determine whether evidence from the Atloona police can be included in the eventual trial. The footage was released to the public on Tuesday. Mangione’s lawyers are arguing that evidence obtained in Pennsylvania was unlawfully obtained, claiming Mangione was illegally searched.

Mangione’s lawyers have argued a warrant was needed to search Mangione and his backpack, while authorities have maintained the search was legal based on Mangione allegedly providing a fake ID. An officer could be heard in bodycam footage questioning whether a warrant was needed in the situation.

Officer Stephen Fox testified during Mangione’s hearings that the suspect gave him a warning before he was frisked.

“He told me he had a jar of peanut butter in his coat pocket,” Fox said, adding that Mangione said he also had a knife in his pocket.

