Jesse Watters Reveals He Created a Daily Bible Study Group With Greg Gutfeld and Harold Ford After the Murder of Charlie Kirk

Fox News stars Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, and Harold Ford Jr. were inspired to create a daily bible study group after the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Watters said on Tuesday.

Watters shared that he and his work buddies have been reading The Good Book on The Five; his announcement coincided with Erika Kirk, the wife of the slain Turning Point USA founder, joining the show.

“Harold, Jesse, and Greg are in a bible study group together, because of Charlie Kirk,” Watters told the panel, while referring to himself in the third person.

“Are they really?” Kirk marveled. “Okay, that is really cool.”

“Every morning we wake up and we read a passage, and then we text about it,” Watters explained. “And it is because of Charlie.”

He did not share which version of the bible they were reading.

Watters and Gutfeld, based on some information available on the internet, grew up Catholic, although Gutfeld has said he moved away from organized religion when he became an adult.

“I am an agnostic when it comes to religion, but I know one thing in my 12 years of Catholic Church,” Gutfeld said in 2018. “It was that crucifixion was an important event because it was designed to establish a wall between justice and mob rule.”

Charlie Kirk, beyond his work to help Republicans like President Donald Trump win elections, was a proud Christian. Erika Kirk told The Five she has heard from many people that they have been buying bibles and going to church — or returning to church — following the murder of her husband in September.

She also said Charlie Kirk had a similar approach to reading bible verses in the morning.

“Charlie, every single day on the way into work, would text people bible verses,” Kirk said. “And he just wanted to remind people this is what it’s all about. It’s about, your life here is so short. So are you going to use your short time here on earth to make this place better or worse?”

Last week, during an appearance at The New York Times Dealbook Conference, she said her faith has helped her mourn her loss — and forgive the man suspected of killing her husband.

Watch above, via Fox News.