‘Who Gives a Sh*t Who Owns Greenland?’ Lindsey Graham Scolds Europeans for Fretting About Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told a forum at the Munich Security Conference Friday that the U.S.-Greenland issue is settled and Europeans need to stop fretting about what President Donald Trump is going to do next.

“Here’s what I tell my European friends,” Graham told Politico’s Jonathan Martin. “Greenland is behind us, but the goal is to get outcomes. Who gives a shit who owns Greenland? I don’t. The point is, Greenland is going to be more fortified because Donald Trump, once he feels like it’s his brand or his some buy-in, is gonna go big.”

Martin pressed Graham, “You think the issue, though, is behind us?”

GRAHAM: I think so. Ronald Reagan said something that’s really compelling to me. He says, “Nobody washes a rental car.” So, at least I don’t. MARTIN: You gotta have some skin in the game. GRAHAM: I think he’s got in Greenland where he’s got skin in the game. I think it was a stupid, “If Trump wants it we have to say no.” You know, in Denmark — I like Denmark — but they did a poll between Harris and Trump for the 2024 race. Trump got 4%. So therein lies the problem. MARTIN: Saddam Hussein margins. So, what does that look like? Does that mean there’s going to be a large U.S. and NATO contingent of troops now going to Greenland? Are we going to build a a third or a fourth base there? GRAHAM: I don’t think you need a bunch of troops. You need technology. You need to be able to watch the enemy, find out what they’re doing before they know you find out. It’s really strategically located. It’s on the outer end of our hemisphere. It’s where the Russians have to come out and engage the world, and it’s just a great location. Trump knows one thing: location, location, location. MARTIN: So, we’re going to have more of a U.S. presence there, whether it’s actual troops or just intelligence technology. GRAHAM: It’s going to be on the big side. MARTIN: And the Danes are fine with that? GRAHAM: I think we’re good. I’m going to meet them this afternoon. I think everybody’s hugging it out and, you know, we’ll live to fight another day.

At the conference Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Trump for the demise of the “rules-based international order,” The New York Times reported.

“The international order based on rights and rules is currently being destroyed,” Merz said at the conference opening. “This order, as flawed as it has been even in its heyday, no longer exists in that form.”

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!