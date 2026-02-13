New Video Provides ‘Potential Lead’ In Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping

New video from near the Tucson, Arizona home of Nancy Guthrie was released by TMZ on Friday and is currently being looked into by police.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today anchor Samantha Guthrie, has been missing since the beginning of the month. The FBI recently released additional details about the suspected kidnapper and increased the reward to $100,000 for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest or Guthrie’s location.

The new video released by TMZ on Friday was taken one week before Guthrie went missing. The Ring video footage shows a suspicious man lurking outside a home six miles from Guthrie’s house and trying to obstruct his face from the camera.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Cops are investigating new video of a suspicious man near Nancy Guthrie's home 1 week before her abduction. Details: https://t.co/6VgA9ZvwWk pic.twitter.com/g4vYqi1yMz — TMZ (@TMZ) February 13, 2026

TMZ reported that police are giving a “hard look” at the video as a “potential lead.” The person who took the video said the unidentified person fled the home when they heard dogs barking. The man was masked in the video, but a goatee or beard can be seen through it.

Police found blood outside of the home of Guthrie and TMZ has reported on a ransom note for her return. Authorities previously released footage from outside Guthrie’s home showing a masked man wearing a backpack.

“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack,” the FBI announced.

Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been… pic.twitter.com/GJcx4ra6wX — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 12, 2026

TMZ founder Harvey Levin said on Thursday that he received an email from a tipster claiming to know who kidnapped Guthrie and offering information in exchange for a Bitcoin payment.

“We’ve sent it on to the FBI. They’re looking at it. You know, but he says something in the middle of it that, you know, he paints a very bleak picture,” he told CNN.

