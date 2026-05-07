BREAKING: U.S. Bombs Iranian Coastal City, Reports Fox’s Griffin

Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported on Thursday that the U.S. attacked an Iranian port city with airstrikes, which were initially believed to be carried out by the United Arab Emirates.

“NEW: US military just carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas: Senior US official tells me, but this is NOT a restarting of the war,” Griffin wrote on X. Griffin’s report came amid ongoing talks between Iran and President Donald Trump’s administration for a long-term end to the conflict.

NEW: US military just carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas: Senior US official tells me, but this is NOT a restarting of the war. MORE — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) May 7, 2026

Griffin added more details to her initial post, writing, “A senior US official tells me that it was a US military strike on Iran’s Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas moments ago but added this is NOT a restarting of the war or end to the ceasefire.” She added:

The strike on one of Iran’s oil ports comes two days after Iran fired 15 ballistic and cruise missiles at UAE Fujairah Port, eliciting anger from Gulf countries after top Pentagon leaders said Tuesday that the Iranian strikes did not rise to the level of breaking the ceasefire, calling it low level attacks that didn’t rise to that level. President Trump abruptly called off Project Freedom to open the Strait of Hormuz and guide ships through the strait after announcing the start of the military operation on Sunday. A senior US official confirms to me the @wsj_com reporting from today that the Saudis and Kuwaitis abruptly halted permission for the US to use its bases and air space for Project Freedom, a decision that this official said has been reversed. Saudi officials reportedly were angry at the Pentagon downplaying the Iranian strikes on Monday.

Prior to Griffin’s report, Iran threatened the United Arab Emirates with retaliation, as its semi-official Tasnim news agency reported “signs of a hostile action” by the UAE.

The Times of Israel previously reported that Iranian state news said “several sounds resembling explosions are heard near the coastal city of Bandar Abbas, adding that the origin and the location of these sounds are unknown. The Mehr news agency, meanwhile, reports sounds of explosions in Qeshm, an island in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Tasnim report added that Iranian officials vowed Abu Dhabi “will pay the price” if they did indeed carry out airstrikes.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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