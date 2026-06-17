‘Ya Better Be Careful, JD!’ Trump Quips He’ll Throw Vance Under the Bus If Iran Deal Flops

President Donald Trump closed his G7 Summit press conference on Wednesday with a quip that he would blame Vice President JD Vance if the proposed Iran peace deal falls through this weekend.

During the closing presser in Evian-le-Bains, France, Trump was asked by Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy whether he would stick around for the signing of the agreement this weekend.

Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, replied, “I might.”

The answer appeared to surprise Doocy as Trump went on: “Yeah, I might. But this is a memorandum of understanding. It’s very important, but it might not be the kind of document I should be signing.”

Doocy then suggested that it would be a win-win situation for Trump if he sent Vance to the signing.

“If it works out, great — you look like a genius for sending him,” he said. “And if it doesn’t work out, it’s the vice president’s fault.”

Trump relished in the remark.

“I like that idea, sure,” the president replied. “This way, if it works out, I’m going to take the credit. If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD. Ya better be careful, JD. He’s gonna turn his plane around and get the hell out of here. I like that. It’s a good idea!”

His response sent Lutnick into chuckles as Rubio remained stoic.

Read the exchange below:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: One more. Go ahead, Peter. Let me finish with Peter because he’s been better to me than he’s been to Biden. PETER DOOCY: Thank you, President Trump. I have a question about this weekend. Why not stick around for the signing ceremony with this Iran peace deal? TRUMP: I might. DOOCY: You might? TRUMP: Yeah, I might. But this is a memorandum of understanding. It’s very important, but it might not be the kind of document I should be signing. DOOCY: There is some element of this where you send the vice president. If it works out, great — you look like a genius for sending him. And if it doesn’t work out, it’s the vice president’s fault. TRUMP: I like that idea, sure. This way if it works out, I’m going to take the credit. If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD. Ya better be careful, JD. He’s gonna turn his plane around and get the hell out of here. I like that. It’s a good idea! Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.

With the G7 Summit over, Trump will head to Versailles for a bilateral dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron before heading back to the White House on Air Force One, according to the president’s public schedule.

Watch above via Fox News.

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