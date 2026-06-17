Mother of Star Goalkeeper in World Cup Will Make it into US After Trump’s State Department Waives Pricey Visa Fees

The mother of a goalkeeper on Cape Verde’s national team will be allowed into the U.S. thanks to the State Department waiving its pricey fees.

On Monday, Cape Verde stunned the international community when it pulled off a 0-0 draw against Spain — a perennial powerhouse with aspirations of winning the entire tournament. Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha was named Man of the Match for his eight-save, shutout performance against the Spanish national team. The 40-year-old has since become an international sensation.

After the match, Vozinha revealed he tried to secure a visa for his mother to see him play. Unfortunately, his family was unable to cover the cost of the visa.

From @TheAthleticFC: Cape Verde’s Vozinha says U.S. visa issues stopped his mother from witnessing his World Cup heroics in person. The 40-year-old goalkeeper was visibly emotional on the pitch after the game. https://t.co/754zUIylGZ pic.twitter.com/T8wcNdHXl2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 15, 2026

President Donald Trump’s “Visa Pilot Bond Program” requires citizens from a list of 50 countries to pay bonds between $5,000 and $15,000 per person to acquire a B-1 or B-2 visa. Five of those countries — including Cape Verde — are in the World Cup.

On Wednesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D) announced Vozinha’s mother would be in the U.S. to see her son’s next match. Jeffries also thanked Secretary of State Marco Rubio for helping to secure her visa. Jeffries’ statement read:

On the strength of an epic performance on Monday by its goalkeeper, Josimar “Vozinha” Dias, the Cabo Verde national football team shocked and inspired the world by holding Spain to a draw during their World Cup debut. Cape Verdeans in America and throughout the diaspora have been celebrating the underdog grit and resilience of the Blue Sharks, joined by soccer fans from nations throughout the globe. That joy was tempered a bit when Vozinha tearfully revealed that his own mother was unable to watch her son’s iconic performance in person due to visa complications. No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history. Upon learning of this development, I spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and asked the State Department to do everything in their power to ensure that his mother can attend Cabo Verde’s next match. It is a privilege to announce that Vozinha’s mom will be able to secure a visa in time to attend their game this Sunday against Uruguay. All fees have been waived consistent with official policy. Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami. I thank Secretary Rubio, U.S. State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and FIFA for working together to make this possible.

Star Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha and his mother will be reunited in Miami in time for the match on Sunday. Thank you to Secretary Rubio, U.S. State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and FIFA for working together to make this happen. pic.twitter.com/JaWpSQuzb2 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 17, 2026

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