Fox News’ John Roberts questioned multiple “unclear” points from President Donald Trump’s potential deal with Iran, including a reported $300 billion fund that the president called a “false story” earlier in the morning.

On Wednesday’s America Reports, Roberts and Sandra Smith went through some of the details of the memorandum of understanding that is set to be signed on Friday, following Trump’s speaking about the deal at the G7 summit.

Smith noted there is “concern” from some that Iran benefits too greatly from the deal, which would see the Strait of Hormuz reopened, a ceasefire put in place, and lift some sanctions. The reported 14-point plan includes a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran, but Trump has claimed this point is “false.”

“We’re not investing. We’re not putting up 10 cents,” the president told reporters.

The statement only added to Roberts’s confusion about the deal and what exactly the fund is and how it will benefit Iran.

He said:

Even after that call though, once the senior administration official went into a lot of detail, a lot color as we read the actual memorandum itself, I’m still unclear as to exactly what this $300 billion fund is and how it’s going to work, particularly since the president said there’s no such thing as a $300 million fund. We’ve been told repeatedly by senior administration officials that yeah, there is something. And then also this idea of the unfreezing of Iranian assets, exactly when that happens because the memorandum seems to suggest it would happen coincidental with the signing of the memoranda, but you had a senior administration official putting some color to that and saying, no it wouldn’t happen until the actual agreement was signed.

Roberts also questioned the 60-day ceasefire and how the Strait of Hormuz would be operated by Iran.

He continued:

And then this idea too that the Strait of Hormuz will be open for 60 days and then after that there could be some sort of negotiation with Iran, Oman, and other countries in the Gulf region for some sort of administration of the Strait of Hormuz that could potentially involve some sort fees, not tolls, but fees. But then the senior administration official said, well, the other Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia and the Emirates and Qatar would never agree to that, so it’s never going to happen. So why is it in the agreement in the first place? I was a little confused.

Watch above via Fox News.

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