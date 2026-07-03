‘You Seem Obsessed’: MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Grilled on Election Fraud Claims

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was pressed about his singular focus on election fraud claims this week during an interview with CBS News Minnesota reporter Esme Murphy.

Lindell, the leading GOP candidate for Minnesota governor, sat down with Murphy on June 30 on her Talking Points with Esme Murphy show.

In September, a Minnesota judge found Lindell had defamed election technology company Smartmatic with repeated allegations that its voting machines helped rig the 2020 elections.

He settled a similar lawsuit with voting machine maker Dominion last month.

Murphy talked with Lindell about Minnesota’s paper ballots, then pointed out how he can’t seem to let go of the issue of election fraud:

ESME MURPHY: “Now do you think Minnesota, like here this is a sample ballot I happen to get was doing a story here it is and it’s a paper ballot, so in Minnesota you cast

vote on a paper ballot then you submit it into a machine and there’s a — MIKE LINDELL: No, most of the [inaudible] here in Minnesota you go to the machine and there’s no the paper comes out. Okay. It’s you’re not most of most places you’re not putting paper in. But either way, there’s no verification with the tabulators here in Minnesota.We have big problems in every state, every state that uses tabulators. Now, there is a way. My teams have a way. I’ve met with the Netherlands, the UK, France, uh um Germany. I met with all them in Taiwan. My teams have put together the best hand counting systems the world’s ever seen and the best ones in California that were used in the 2024 election. MURPHY: Well, I know they have, I know they have paper ballots here because I’ve seen them stacked up in election headquarters around the state. LINDELL: Paper ballots, hand counted. There’s a difference between — MURPHY: So your issue get rid of the machines. LINDELL: Yeah, get rid of the machines. You can’t — those voting machines need to go. They need to be melted down. What do I say? turned into prison bars. I mean, that’s [laughter] all right. MURPHY: Are you too fixated? I mean, you seem obsessed by this notion of of that somehow there’s fraud in our elections when in fact the evidence shows there’s very little. LINDELL: Well that’s why you’ve got to go to lindelltv.com.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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