House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) hammered Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for five solid minutes over the killings of unarmed Americans by Trump deportation force agents.

Secretary Noem was on Capitol Hill for a second straight day of hearings, this time with the House Judiciary Committee. In one of many explosive exchanges, Raskin pilloried Noem over the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Rep. Raskin was taken aback when, as he tried to extract an apology from Noem, she appeared to suggest it was an open question whether Pretti was a “domestic terrorist”:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): We’re fighting for American citizens, Madam Secretary–.

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: Today you are.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): –Because your ICE agents shot them in the face and killed them!

…

Only a few hours after they were gunned down by your agents, you called Renee a domestic terrorist. You said Alex committed an act of domestic terrorism.

Alex’s parents responded to your calling their son a domestic terrorist. They said the sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting.

Now I want to give you a chance before the entire country to correct your false and defamatory claim. Based on what you know today, Madam Secretary, Were Renee Good and Alex Pretti domestic terrorists.

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: Congressman what happened in Minnesota in those two incidents was an absolute tragedy —

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Were they domestic terrorists, as you said to the country?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: My condolences to their families because I know that their lives will never be the same after that happens

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Is that an apology for what you said?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: We, in those instances, offer as much information as we can from officers and agents on the ground in a chaotic scene.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): I’ll repeat my question, reclaiming my time. Based on what you know today, Madam Secretary, based on what you know, today, were Renee Good and Alex Pretti domestic terrorists?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: As you know, there’s ongoing investigations that are being led by the…

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Oh, but you didn’t wait for the investigation, did you? You didn’t for the evidence. You proclaimed that they were domestic terrorists at the time. Why did you do that?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: And you didn’t wait to attack our law enforcement.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Why did you do that?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: Going into a dangerous situation–.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Why did you call them domestic terrorists?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: Because our ICE officers and our HSI officers that day risked their lives to protect that scene. So evidence could be reclaimed. So it could be used in the investigation because those violent rioters that were.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): So you’re proud of the fact that you called them domestic terrorists? Is that what you’re telling America?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: HSI officers put their lives on the line to protect that scene so evidence so we could have

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Yes, they do. Yes, they do, but you told a lie about them. You said that they were domestic terrorists. Do you regret that?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: I offer my condolences to those family and again.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Based on what you know today, we’re Renee Good and Alex Bredde, domestic terrorists.

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: There’s ongoing investigations, and so I can’t.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): So you still don’t know? You think that’s an open question?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: I would think you would want there to still be investigations going into these situations.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Well, you stated the conclusion two hours after they were killed that they were domestic terrorists I wanted to give you an opportunity to correct the record not just for their family But for everybody in America who believes in the truth and fairness and honesty

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: In every situation, as facts come out, we relate–.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): You know, your acting ICE director, Todd Lyons, came before Congress. He said he had no knowledge whatsoever that Alex Pratty and Randy Good were domestic terrorists. None. This is your guy. He said that. He admitted that that was wrong. Why won’t you admit it?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: We’ll tell you the investigation is still ongoing. And we’ll–.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): So do you regret speaking before the investigation?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: I would say that in those situations, we relay information to the American people that they’re asking for. And as things change, situations change.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): People were asking you whether they were domestic terrorists? And you decided that they were before the investigation?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: As we learn more, we…

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): You don’t want to say anything to their families?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: I did. I said I have condolences.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): For what? How about an apology for what you said about their loved ones?

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: My heart is with them and we will continue to stand with them as they get a complete investigation into these situations.