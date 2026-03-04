JUST IN: Trump Set to Endorse In Bruising Texas Senate Primary, Wants Other Candidate to ‘DROP OUT OF THE RACE!’

President Donald Trump teased an endorsement in Texas’s bruising GOP Senate primary on social media Wednesday, saying he will soon pick a candidate and asking the other to “DROP OUT OF THE RACE.”

On Tuesday night, the GOP primary between incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) resulted in a run-off.

“The Republican Primary Race for the United States Senate in the Great State of Texas, a State I LOVE and won 3 times in Record Numbers (the HIGHEST vote ever recorded, by far!!!), cannot, for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer. IT MUST STOP NOW!” Trump posted to Truth Social, adding:

We have an easy to beat, Radical Left Opponent, and we have to TOTALLY FOCUS on putting him away, quickly and decisively! Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough. Now, this one, must be PERFECT! My Endorsements within the Republican Party have been virtually insurmountable! It is such an honor to realize and say that almost everyone I Endorse WINS, and wins by a lot, especially in Texas! I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE! Is that fair? We must win in November!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

The Atlantic’s Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker reported just before Trump’s post that the president is “expected” to endorse Sen. Cornyn following “following the incumbent’s better-than-expected finish.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) also signaled optimism that Trump will back his pick in the race – Cornyn. Thune told Punchbowl News on Wednesday that Trump’s endorsement “saves everybody a lot of money” and that “If the president can weigh in, it would make it enormously helpful.”

Thune tells me Cornyn “had a great night” and that an early Trump endorsement in the runoff “saves everybody a lot of money.” “If the president can weigh in, it would make it enormously helpful” ahead of what will be a brutal runoff campaign — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 4, 2026

__

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!