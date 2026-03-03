Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem was grilled over her assertion that ICE shooting victims were “domestic terrorists” as she faced a Senate panel on Tuesday.

The heated moment came as Noem, appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, was asked by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) if she would retract initial statements that Alex Pretti and Renee Good were “domestic terrorists” when they were shot and killed by ICE agents in Minnesota earlier this year.

He then asked where she got information, adding that DHS agents testified under oath that Pretti was not a domestic terrorist.

Noem responded that her initial assertion came from agents on the ground, adding that it was a “chaotic scene.’

“You believe calling victims of that violence a ‘domestic terrorist’ as a way to calm the scene?” Durbin shot back.

Durbin then asked Noem to explain why she thought calling the victims “that we all saw on video and killed” was going to calm a “chaotic situation.”

“Is it so hard to say you were wrong and issue a retraction?” Durbin pressed. “When you failed, would you admit it publicly?”

As Noem answered, a woman suddenly sprang up yelling about Americans killed by ICE. She was promptly escorted out by security.

Durbin then moved on to another question.

Watch above via C-SPAN3.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!