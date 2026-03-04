‘A Lot of Misreporting!’ Karoline Leavitt Smacks Media Over Coverage of Iran Conflict

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt chastised the assembled members of the media over their “misreporting” about the United States’ conflict with Iran during a press briefing on Wednesday.

After declaring Operation Epic Fury a “resounding success,” Leavitt asserted that “There’s been a lot of misreporting and intellectual dishonesty from the American media on why President Trump decided to launch this operation.”

“So let me remind you,” she added before diving in:

Operation Midnight Hammer, which took place last June, obliterated Iran’s three major nuclear sites. Yet the terrorist Iranian regime has remained fully committed to rebuilding its nuclear program. How do we know this? Because Iran has pursued this path of war and violence despite President Trump dispatching two of his top and most trusted negotiators to engage in exhaustive and good faith negotiations to try and reach a deal. And the world knows this president’s preference is always peace and diplomacy first. Look no further than the eight additional global conflicts he has ended in the past year as proof. Unfortunately, the terrorist Iranian regime refused to negotiate in good faith. They chose this path of violence and destruction, and they are reaping the consequences of their horrible decision. The regime did what they always have done. They lied. They delayed. They tried to string the United States of America along. They wanted to buy themselves time to continue building ballistic missiles and other deadly weaponry that could harm our U.S. personnel and troops in the region, and to continue aggressively pursuing their unacceptable nuclear ambitions. U.S. negotiators offered to lift crippling sanctions on Iran and even provide nuclear fuel to Iran at no cost to support a civil nuclear power program. They additionally had the opportunity to accept U.S. support as an investor in potential projects to develop peaceful nuclear energy together under a mutually agreed upon framework. Yet in response, Iran would have to forfeit their enrichment capacity once and for all. But Iran rejected, they accepted none of these generous and unprecedented offers by the United States. Simply put, they refused to say yes to peace. And their refusal made clear that their number one priority was building a nuclear weapon with which to threaten the United States of America, again, the country they have been chanting “Death to” for nearly five decades. Let me state this again clearly, Iran rejected the pass of peace because the terrorists in charge of this regime wanted to build nuclear weapons to use against Americans and our allies. President Trump made the determination, a courageous determination and decision, that the path the United States was on with Iran had only one outcome: massive death and destruction at the hands of a nuclear-armed, terroristic regime. That path of death and disruption and threats against the American people have ended with Operation Epic Fury.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!