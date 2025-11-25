Ukraine has agreed to a peace deal with Russia that was brokered by the United States, but a cautious Volodymyr Zelensky warned “much work” remains to be done.

“Following the meetings in Geneva, we see many prospects that can make the path to peace real,” Zelensky wrote in an X post on Tuesday. “There are solid results, and much work still lies ahead.”

This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom @Keir_Starmer. It was a good and very productive conversation. I thanked the Prime Minister for the condolences he expressed to the Ukrainian people. Last night, Russia launched another attack – at a time when… pic.twitter.com/8twO1mYLLr — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 25, 2025

News of the agreement came hours after a Russian missile barrage in Ukraine that left at least seven dead, the Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is meeting with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi in an effort to get the Russians on board with the peace plan.

This story is developing.