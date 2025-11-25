JUST IN: Ukraine Agrees to US-Brokered Peace Proposal — But Zelensky Says ‘Much Work’ Lies Ahead
Ukraine has agreed to a peace deal with Russia that was brokered by the United States, but a cautious Volodymyr Zelensky warned “much work” remains to be done.
“Following the meetings in Geneva, we see many prospects that can make the path to peace real,” Zelensky wrote in an X post on Tuesday. “There are solid results, and much work still lies ahead.”
News of the agreement came hours after a Russian missile barrage in Ukraine that left at least seven dead, the Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is meeting with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi in an effort to get the Russians on board with the peace plan.
This story is developing.