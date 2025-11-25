‘Grotesque’: Jonah Goldberg Savages Trump Over Threat to Court-Martial Dem Senator AND Illegal Orders Video

Conservative commentator Jonah Goldberg savaged both President Donald Trump and the Democratic lawmakers who incensed him by releasing a video urging members of the military not to follow illegal orders.

The Department of Defense announced on Monday that it had “received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.). In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures,” after Senator Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers released the aforementioned vide and invited Trump’s rage.

Goldberg weighed in on the matter after host Kasie Hunt asked him, “What is the Trump administration doing?”

“Well, one, they’re changing the subject from other things that they didn’t want to talk about like the Epstein stuff. But, two, look I don’t-, I didn’t like the video. Of course, like, soldiers shouldn’t violate, you know, shouldn’t violate illegal-, obey illegal orders or anything like that. I just don’t think that was the audience. This very much feels to me like those ads Kristi Noem takes out, like on Special Report on Fox talking straight to the camera at illegal immigrants as if these illegal criminal immigrants are all just settling in to watch Bret Baier talk about the news, right?” replied Goldberg. It is, it was a way to signal to their fan base in a way. Now, the reaction to it is so much more grotesque than anything that they said, I will stipulate that But this is distorting, it’s dangerous. I kind of suspect that one of the reasons why Trump world is going crazy about it is because they’ve internalized the idea that the president-, if Donald Trump does it, it cannot be illegal, and so therefore saying don’t obey illegal orders is an oxymoron because all his orders will automatically be legal, and that’s a real cult of personality, demagogic, authoritarian mindset, and it creeps me out.”

