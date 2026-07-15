‘Erika Kirk is a F*cking Clown!’ Barstool Star Brianna Chickenfry Rages at Charlie Kirk’s Widow in Stunning Diatribe

Brianna LaPaglia, also known as Brianna Chickenfry, raged against Erika Kirk, calling her a “f*cking clown” and accusing her of setting women back “five million hundred steps.”

On the July 12 episode of the Plan Bri Uncut podcast, LaPaglia went off after Kirk’s name was brought up, saying she was “just there” with her late husband Charlie Kirk and now her activism is simply performative. Erika Kirk is currently the CEO of Turning Point USA, which her late husband founded and ran before he was assassinated last year.

LaPaglia argued Erika Kirk sells a dangerous “trad wife” image to young women and she dismissed her as a “hypocrite” and the “f*cking worst.”

She said:

Erika Kirk is a f*cking clown. She was a trad wife, didn’t want to do anything beforehand. She was just there with Charlie Kirk and now she’s trying to act like she’s some big activist, some crazy lady that’s going to save all of women. You’re putting women behind five million hundred steps and all the women that we were just talking about before this, the lady that’s going to Afghanistan, she’s probably going to the f*cking — what is it — Turning Point USA, all the trad wife 18 year olds that haven’t even had their frontal lobe developed yet, you guys are preying on. Those are the guys that are showing up to these f*cking group gatherings, a bunch of young women that don’t even know where they stand in the world yet because they haven’t experienced the real world yet. Then they go to Erica Kirk talking about how we shouldn’t be able to vote and that women should give all of their rights to the man of the household because that’s how patriarchy works and women are too emotional. Then what are you doing Erika Kirk, standing up there and leading a rally? You’re such a, like, hypocrite in the sense of you shouldn’t be doing that then. That was what your husband should have been doing and you should shut up and just go take care of your family because that is what you stand for. Oh my God. I wish Erika Kirk was here right now.

LaPaglia is best known for her work with Barstool Sports on her podcast and the BFFs podcast, which she co-hosted with Barstool founder Dave Portnoy. She also made headlines over her relationship to country star Zach Bryan, alleging she refused to sign an NDA worth millions at the end of their relationship. She would go on to accuse him of emotional abuse and more during their time together.

Watch above via Plan Bri Uncut.

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