‘The Worst Thing You Could Do!’ Thomas Massie Berates Pam Bondi for Releasing Epstein Survivor List

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) berated Attorney General Pam Bondi during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday over the Department of Justice’s release of a list of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

Massie kicked off his turn to ask Bondi questions by upbraiding her over the matter, saying:

Behind me I have three documents from the DOJ production that are emblematic of the massive failure of the DOJ to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. To my right is an email that was sent by the victims’ lawyers to the DOJ. It was a list of names not to redact, or, sorry, a list of name not to release. What did the DOJ do with this email? They released this email in the document production! Literally the worst thing you could do to the survivors, you did! And they’re getting phone calls. A lot of these people didn’t want to be known. And we know you touched the document, because you redacted one name, and you redacted the lawyer’s name, but you left the survivors’ name there. The next document I want to show you-, that was in the title, the victim’s survivors’ names, right!?

Massie went on to criticize Bondi and the DOJ over their redaction of Epstein’s associates’ names in various places, and to call the handling of the Epstein case “bigger than Watergate.”

“This goes over four administrations. You don’t have to go back to Biden. Let’s go back to Obama. Let’s go back to George Bush. This cover-up spans decades, and you are responsible for this portion of it,” he argued.

Watch above via CNN.

