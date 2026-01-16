Mike Lindell Promises ‘New Protester Laws’ and To Arrest All of the Anti-ICE Demonstrators If Elected Minnesota Governor

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell promised “new protester laws” and to arrest anti-ICE demonstrators if he becomes governor of Minnesota.

Lindell joined Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast on Friday, where he blasted people protesting ICE in Minneapolis following an agent shooting and killing 37-year-old mother Renee Good in the city.

Lindell is currently running for governor of Minnesota, and he vowed that some of his first steps will be banning “Sharia Law” and targeting ICE protesters. The MAGA activist claimed that protesters in Minneapolis are being transported into the city and argued that residents are “scared to death” of these demonstrators. He promised “new protester laws” if he gets into office.

He said:

I’m gonna ban Sharia law. That’s for sure. The first day, ban Shariah Law and you’re going to make new protestor laws. Minnesota, right now, you need to arrest all these protestors. When you stop people from getting to their children, their homes, these people, my friends, and stuff that are downtown Minneapolis, they’re scared to death because they can’t get to the hospitals. They can’t go to their daughters to pick them up from school. And just the other day, Steve, this happened Monday, I want everybody to think about this — by the way, these protesters are bused in. This is all a big show. The other day on Monday morning.

President Donald Trump endorsed his longtime ally Lindell for governor of Minnesota. Lindell is a regular at MAGA rallies, and he’s long earned pushback, including legally, over his roundly debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election being rigged. He’s still facing a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems. Last year, he lost a $2.3 million defamation suit from Eric Coomer, a former director with Dominion Voting Systems, after calling him a “traitor.”

Watch above via Bannon’s War Room.