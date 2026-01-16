Rahm Emanuel Slams Trump’s ICE as ‘Lawless Mob’ on CNN

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) slammed ICE as a “lawless mob” and called to end the agency “as you know it.”

Emanuel, a centrist Democrat with apparent presidential ambitions, joined CNN’s Dana Bash on Friday’s Inside Politics, where he blasted ICE agents as untrained and lacking oversight following the shooting and killing of 37-year-old mother Renee Good in Minneapolis.

“ICE has become a lawless mob, rather than a law enforcement under President [Donald] Trump. And just — and you look at this situation, Ms. Good, the other day, her last words were to the ICE agent was, ‘I’m not mad at you,’ and then a shot in the face,” Emanuel said.

Footage from the January 7 shooting of Good showed her being told to get out of her vehicle by agents after stopping on a road. Good told one ICE agent, “I’m not mad at you,” while she sat in her vehicle. Moments later, the agent let off multiple rounds after Good began moving her vehicle. ICE officials insist the agent acted in self-defense and accused Good of using her vehicle as a weapon. Local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have rejected this narrative.

Emanuel called for major reforms to ICE, including barring agents from wearing face masks. He also called out the agent identified as shooting Good, Jonathan Ross, for even being allowed on duty. Vice President JD Vance had revealed that the agent received dozens of stitches after being dragged by a car not long before the Good shooting.

Emanuel argued:

End ICE as you know it, and you see it today. Walking around with masks that cover their face, no names, no top down management, the idea that you had an agent out on the street after 33 stitches six months ago, no police chief of any city size would ever let an officer back on the street. There’s no management. There’s no body cameras. There’s no training, clearly in violation of all the training that officer who shot Ms. Good. And so standing in front of cars, shooting at a moving car, it’s a lawless mob, rather than a law enforcement.

Watch above via CNN.