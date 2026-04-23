‘Not a Moral Man’: Megyn Kelly Calls Out Trump ‘Demons,’ Including Being ‘Thin-Skinned’ and ‘Not the Greatest Husband’

Former Trump ally Megyn Kelly criticized President Donald Trump for being neither “a moral man” nor “the greatest husband in the world” during a discussion about the president’s “demons” on Wednesday.

“There are aspects of his personality which are obviously not good and that we’ve mostly just chosen to overlook,” said Kelly during a conversation with Russell Brand on The Megyn Kelly Show. “You know, he’s not a moral man, he’s obviously not the greatest husband in the world, and he’s extremely petty and thin-skinned. Extremely petty and thin-skinned.”

She continued:

And what we’re seeing right now is he’s turning on his most loyal supporters because they don’t support this war, and getting in bed with people who f*cking hate him and have hated him from the beginning, and were the original NeverTrumpers, as though that’s what MAGA is, that’s what his core support should look like. Meanwhile, there are many who are over here who have loved Trump for many, many years, we’ve had our skirmishes in the past, Tucker’s had skirmishes with him, I have too, but who fought harder than a lot of others during the lawfare against him to make sure people knew that it was bullsh*t and stood up for him during the actual electoral contest to make sure people understood what was at stake and why he had to be the choice.

Kelly protested, “You know, there’s no loyalty in return ever from Trump. Ever. If you have a principle disagreement with something he does, you’re otherized, you’re the enemy, and at this particular moment, he’s alienating so many of his core supporters, biggest believers, and boosters and running to people who have not been able to stand him for 10 years, like a Mark Levin or a Ben Shapiro, who actively was against Trump.”

“Whatever. It is what is,” she concluded. “You know, it is what it is. But there’s still, in my view, a lot to like about Trump. It’s just some of those darker demons are much more in the front view right now.”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

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