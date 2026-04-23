James Carville Throws Down Gauntlet to Trump in Clapback to Prez’s ‘Wacko’ Screed

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville dared President Donald Trump to debate him “anytime” on Wednesday as he fired back at a Trump Truth Social screed in which the president branded him a “wacko.”

Trump launched the attack on Truth Social on Tuesday, railing against Carville’s support for several proposals, including statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, as well as expanding the Supreme Court.

“Wacko James Carville, a so-called Democrat ‘strategist,’ wants the Democrats to make D.C. and Puerto Rico States and, most importantly, pack the Supreme Court, putting 13 Justices on the Court,” Trump wrote. “If they pull off adding these two States, these Country Destroying Sleazebags will dominate politics in America, if we even have a Nation left, for 100 years (TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!).”

A day later, Carville responded on his Politicon podcast on Wednesday, where he reframed the dispute and laid down the gauntlet.

“He attacked me. I said that the idea that the Democrats should do when they get power is immediately add Puerto Rico and District of Columbia as a state and expand the Supreme Court to 13. All right?” Carville said. “This is what I think is my role as rabbi. My job is to teach people.”

He went off asking “how many” Americans understood the popular vote in presidential elections, Senate representation disparities, and Supreme Court transparency.

Some of the blame for any misunderstanding of the public, he continued, lies with the media.

“The commentary in here and maybe shows like ours deserve some of the blame. Clearly, the press deserves blame,” he added. “People don’t understand what’s happening to this country.”

He noted that his proposals would serve a “great educational purpose” as he turned his attention to conservative media, calling out Fox News and Newsmax.

“I also put on notice Fox, Newsmax, whoever you are, if you want me to come on and discuss this and tell your viewers what the truth is about the United States – which you sincerely don’t want to do – but if you invite me, I will go, all right?” he said.

He continued: “Do not say that Mr. Carville was unavailable to comment because he is available for comment, and I will explain this and I’ll explain what’s going on to this country for people that don’t understand it.

The confrontation took a sharper turn when co-host Al Hunt floated the idea of a direct face-off between Carville and Trump.

“I think if Mr. Trump feels so strongly about this, he ought to challenge you to a debate. You could do it on his terms, wherever he wants to do it. Do it in Mar-a-Lago!” Hunt said.

Carville responded: “Anytime,” before adding mockingly: “He could have a designate.”

“Maybe can get… Who’s that idiot? I’ll take [Heritage Foundation President] Kevin Roberts for sure or [Director of the Office of Management and Budget] Russell Vought. That’d be my joy,” Carville riffed.

The pair laughed as Hunt told viewers: “Stay tuned. It could be Trump v. Carville.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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