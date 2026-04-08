‘I Am Sick of This Sh*t!’ Megyn Kelly Unleashes on Trump Over His ‘Completely Irresponsible and Disgusting’ Social Media Posts

Megyn Kelly tore into President Donald Trump’s “completely irresponsible and disgusting” social media posts that are “threatening a bunch of war crimes” against Iran on Tuesday, declaring that she was “sick of this sh*t!”

Reacting to Trump’s shocking posts during a monologue on The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly protested:

I don’t know about you, but I am sick of this sh*t! I’m just– I’m sick of it. Can’t he just behave like a normal human? I mean, honestly, like the president– “3D chess”– just shut up! F*cking shut up about that sh*t! You don’t threaten to wipe out an entire civilization. We’re talking about civilians, just casually in a social media post. You know, like, I am the first to try to understand Trump and his strategy and not freak out over his weird social media posts and language that is loose and incendiary. Truly, I’ve lived with it for ten plus years. I learned it the hard way, when I was on the receiving end of it for nine months, and truly I think that was a gift to me in many ways because it helped me really come to understand what he does with his social media. But this is completely irresponsible and disgusting. This is wrong. It’s wrong. He should not be doing it. I don’t care that it’s a negotia– his negotiation tactic is to kill an entire country full of civilians – men, women, and children – an American president, so that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened? It’s just wrong. It’s not hard to say it, it’s not hard to recognize it. I wish he would stop doing this. Like, he can’t negotiate without doing this? What does that say about him? What does that say about the position that our country is in right now in these negotiations? He’s got to say this? He can’t be a dignified, strong leader without threatening a bunch of war crimes? Like what is he, Genghis Khan? Like, what is he trying to do and why can’t he do it with strength – threats, sure, go for it – that don’t diminish and demean the United States of America in this way?

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill, the man who took credit for killing Osama Bin Laden, also criticized Trump’s “inappropriate” posts on Tuesday.

“Someone should step up on something like this. The optics are very important and you really can’t say you’re gonna wipe out an entire civilization,” said O’Neill during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “You need to take a deep breath and realize you’re the commander-in-chief of the military, you’re the leader of the free world, the most powerful man in the free world. Some things just shouldn’t be said even if you want to.”

Despite Trump’s threats, the president ultimately decided not to attack Iran’s civilian infrastructure on Tuesday evening, instead announcing he would extend the deadline another two weeks in what he called a “double sided CEASEFIRE!”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

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