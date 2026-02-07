Podcasters Collapse Over TPUSA-Approved Super Bowl Performer’s Lyrics About ‘Booty Crack’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bulwark’s Tim Miller had a little fun with political commentator David French on Saturday over which artist was responsible for a particular lyric — Kid Rock or Bad Bunny.

The challenge came after Erika Kirk’s Turning Point USA announced it was hosting an All-American Super Bowl halftime show to compete with the NFL’s performer, multi-Grammy winning Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

At a White House press conference Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had made his choice, and would be tuning in to watch Kid Rock perform, in the wake of Bad Bunny’s criticisms of the administration’s ICE tactics.

Evangelist Franklin Graham posted on X Thursday, thanking Kirk for the “family” friendly option.

“Like most Americans, I’ve enjoyed watching the Super Bowl. But the halftime shows began pushing moral boundaries and have become more and more sexualized,” Graham wrote. “This year, they’re having Bad Bunny perform. The @NFL leadership is pushing this sexualized agenda. Thank you, @TPUSA and @MrsErikaKirk for providing an alternative—’The All-American Halftime Show’ with the agenda of celebrating family, faith, and freedom!”

After reading Graham’s tweet, Miller presented the first group of lyrics for French, saying, “you’re going to guess whether the lyric is from Kid Rock and his traditional mores, or whether it’s from Bad Bunny and his sexualized anti-Americanism.”

“Here’s first,” Miller said. “Young ladies, young ladies/I like ’em underage, see/Some call it statutory/I say it’s mandatory.”

“Yeah, that’s Kid Rock. I know that one,” French answered correctly.

“Very in the spirit of the Jeffrey Epstein moment, I would say,” Miller added. “Here’s another one for ya: ‘She opened up wide and put balls in her mouth. Next the cutie started rubbing my back. She put her finger right between my booty crack. So, I grabbed her wrist quick and said hold up, slut. Ain’t nobody sticking nothin in my butt.”

“Why are you doing this to me?” asked a mortified French while covering his face.

“That also doesn’t seem to be traditional Christian mores,” Miller said. “Maybe this one is a little more appropriate for Franklin Graham.”

“Okay! That’s Kid Rock again!” French exclaimed as Miller began the filthy lyrics.

“Last one for ya,” Miller began before reciting in Spanish, “Si te quieres divertir/Con encanto y con primor/Solo tienes que vivir (¿a dónde?)/Un verano en Nueva York (¡Nueva York!)”

(Translation: “If you want to have fun/With charm and beauty/You just have to live (where?)/A summer in New York (New York!)”

Watch above via The Bulwark.

