Gas Station Near Nancy Guthrie’s House Reports ‘Suspicious Vehicle’ While Investigators Still Have Zero Suspects After One Week

Federal investigators spoke to employees at a gas station about 20 minutes from Nancy Guthrie’s house while a different local gas station reported a “suspicious vehicle” to the FBI, according to a Fox News report on Saturday afternoon.

Still, few other details have been reported when it comes to progress being made on the apparent kidnapping of NBC star Savannah Guthrie’s mom. Anchor Jon Scott started Fox Report by discussing the Guthrie disappearance with correspondent Jonathan Hunt, who is on the scene in Tucson, Arizona where Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Here are three key takeaways from both Scott and Hunt:

— No suspects have been named nearly one week after Guthrie disappeared

— The FBI is investigating a second message believed to be from Guthrie’s kidnappers, although it has not been verified yet; Hunt reported “we don’t believe it contained any new deadlines”

— No proof of life has been given as of Saturday afternoon

Hunt reported a clerk at an Arco gas station about 20 minutes from Guthrie’s home showed the Fox News Digital Team footage of investigators entering on Friday to discuss the case.

“You can see them there inside, they did not give the clerk much clue as to what they were looking for,” Hunt reported. “They just said ‘A guy who got away,’ in the words of that clerk.”

And a Circle K gas station nearby told agents “they had seen a suspicious vehicle,” Hunt reported. The employees alerted federal investigators about it on Friday and turned over surveillance footage.

The New York Post reported the Circle K is “just a half mile away from the home of Nancy’s daughter Anne and her husband Tommaso Cioni.”

That same report noted Cioni was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie, after he dropped her off at her home on January 31 at 9:48 p.m. — “hours before her pacemaker app disconnected from her phone at 2:28 a.m.”

Hunt also reported on Saturday he saw agents walking into the Pima County Sheriff Department carrying a “blueprint or map,” but he could not “estimate the significance” of it.

Those updates come a day after a local Arizona TV station received a “second note” from the suspected kidnappers, although nothing is really known about what it said.

The FBI released a statement on the new note, saying, “The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity. While this is one new piece of information, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are still asking anyone with tips to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL- FBI. The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

Hunt reported the next “consequential deadline” is on Monday, per a note from the suspected kidnappers.

Watch above via Fox News.

